Elizabeth A. Miller, age 71 of Sanford, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center. The daughter of the late Matthew and Irene (Dawson) Getzinger was born September 19, 1947 in Monroe County, MI. Elizabeth loved doing art and crafts such as quilting, sewing, cakes, and ceramics. She also dearly loved hummingbirds.



Elizabeth is survived by her children, Brian (Dawn) Miller of Sanford, Cris (Tammy) Miller of Virginia Beach, VA., and William Miller of Chattanooga, TN.; grandchildren, Misti, Matthew, Nicholas, Jessica, Emily, and Josie; great grandchildren, Devon and Dawnae; brother, Bill (Cheryl) Getzinger; sisters, Jane (Mike) Mattison and Paula Church; the father of her children, William Miller Sr.; and close friend Dave McKenna.



In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother in-law Calvin Church.



Funeral services for Elizabeth will be held at 11:00 am on Friday February 8, 2019 from the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Fr. Andy Booms officiating. Interment will be in New Edenville Cemetery. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Memorials in Elizabeth's name may be offered to the .