The morning of March 2, 2019 Elizabeth Ann Pank's mission on earth was completed. We who remain are left with many happy memories to fill the deep sense of loss. During World War II Ann moved to San Francisco. That's where Merchant Marine Second Lieutenant Russell Pank first saw Ann. It was love at first sight, and they married in April 1945. They had four beautiful children. Their love lasted more than 66 years, and the last words spoken by Russell to Ann were "Honey, I love you." Ann moved to Tennessee and lived with her daughter Debby and grandson John the last 14 years. Her mother, father, four brothers, husband and many dear friends have passed. She was 96 on her last birthday. We had hoped to spend another birthday with her. Now we will spend her birthdays waiting for the return of the Lord and when she will be able to walk the streets of gold with Him forever.