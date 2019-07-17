Ellen Peterson Carrington, 93, died July 8, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla. She was the daughter of Ellen M. and Clarence A. Peterson. Ellen and her husband, Edward Carrington, would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this December. Ellen held a B.A. from University of Michigan. She was a ballet teacher, business owner and an active member of the Mid Michigan arts community. After retirement, Ellen and Ed travelled around the world and enjoyed Round Dance classes throughout the USA.



Ellen is survived by her husband, Edward; son, Edward Terry (Susan) Carrington of Bradenton, Fla.; daughters, Patti (Larry) Sipe of Midland, Janice (David) Wilkinson of Dalton, Ga., Amy Carrington of Cooper City, Fla.; grandchildren, Alyssa Hoffman, Blaine Case, Corrie Johnson, Daniel, Nathan and Joel Wilkinson, Royce and Kathryn Carrington, Maximilian Curtis; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Susan Benkard of Sharon, Conn. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, William W. Peterson and Clarence R. Peterson.



There will be no service.