Ellen Elaine Sasse, 79, of Midland, slipped from life just days before her 80th birthday at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 after a brave battle against cancer.



Ellen was born to William "Bill" George and Wilhelmina "Minnie" (Fath) Sasse on Oct. 13, 1939 at their family farm in Midland. Ellen graduated from Midland Senior High School in 1958. She obtained her LPN license in the early 1960s and made a career of caring for others in the nursing field. She married Donald "Don" Roy Benzinger of Ann Arbor in 1970. After 10 years of marriage, they divorced.



Ellen enjoyed sewing, singing and reading. She had a strong faith relationship with her Creator and enjoyed fellowship with the Edenville SDA Church in Edenville and the Assembly of Yahweh of Eaton Rapids.



She is survived by daughter, Mary and her husband Chrisman "Chris" Harrison of Wyoming, Mich.; son, Michael Benzinger of Midland; and granddaughters, Madison McCrory of Port Hope, Mich. and Morgan McCrory of Wyoming, Mich. She is also survived by sisters, Sharon and her husband Timothy "Tim" Coleman of Coleman and Mabel "Mae" and her husband Glen Joseph of Sanford; sister-in-law, Madeline Sasse; and beloved dog, Annie. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; brother, Charles "Charlie" Sasse; and sister, Regina "Jeanie" Sasse.



Ellen was a person of faith who lived life serving others. She will be missed by friends and family but not forgotten. We look forward to seeing her in the resurrection.



A celebration of Ellen's life will be held beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Cornerstone of Life Church, 1250 E. Superior St., Alma. A fellowship potluck will follow.