Elroy O. "Mickey" Avery, 102, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Plainview Assisted Living in Auburn. The son of the late Ray P. and Lena E. (Nelson) Avery was born in Chase, Mich., Nov. 16, 1916. Mickey enjoyed working with children, reading and going to the park. He worked many odd jobs throughout his life. For many years he helped attend to the children of Herbert and Grace Dow, a role he most enjoyed. Mickey was very involved with The Salvation Army
and was awarded the title of retired captain after 30 years of service.
Mickey is survived by cousins and his family from Plainview Assisted Living, where he resided for many years. In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Nancy Avery; and a sister, Paula King.
Private interment was held in Woodland Cemetery in Reed City, Mich. Memorials may be offered to The Salvation Army. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com