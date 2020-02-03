Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsa K. Yakel. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church 5501 Jefferson Avenue Midland , MI View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church 5501 Jefferson Avenue Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Elsa will be missed dearly. She was kind, thoughtful, and an encouraging mentor and role model for many, especially for her children and grandchildren. Elsa had a lightning quick and clever wit which always brought a smile but was never at someone else's expense. She was creative, had an artist's eye, and was a talented sculptor. She had an adventurous spirit and built many special memories, instilling her love of nature in her children through many camping and cross-country road trips. In her later years, she continued to get much joy from watching the songbirds and deer through the window of her apartment at Bickford Cottage.



Elsa supported many charitable organizations throughout her life and would often quietly provide assistance to those with whom she crossed paths who happened to be in need. In earlier years she served on the board of Midland King's Daughters home and was an active volunteer in their programs as well as leading activities for the residents.



Elsa's greatest joy was her family. She was proud and supportive of each and every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Elsa is survived by her children, Peggy (Don) Cook of Seattle, Washington, Mary Beth (Tim) Brewer of Mesa, Arizona, Charles (Sue) Kramer of Enumclaw, Washington, and Trish Martin and her husband, Brad, who was both a son-in-law and a dear friend to Elsa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Julie (Steve) Dombrowski, Cynthia (Brad Carlson) Cook, Adam (Lumin Guo) Meade, Philip (Erin Gainey) Kramer, Christy (Matt) Swinford, Sarah (Michael) Vander Beek, Kelly (Jason) Brandle, Anna Kramer, and Emily Kramer; her great-grandchildren, Owen and Elena Dombrowski, Deegan and Callan Brandle, Adelaide and Dorothy Carlson, Faye and Bliss Kramer, and Robbie Vander Beek. She is also survived by her stepchildren James (Karen) Yakel, David (Julia) Yakel, Jayn (John) Donalds, Thomas (Kim) Yakel and many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Elsa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Howard Yakel, brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Joyce) Fisher, Russel (Arloene) Fisher, her son-in-law, Douglas Huggard, and her stepdaughter Christine Branson.



Elsa had many friends and visitors during her final years of life who brought her much joy. Her family would like to especially thank the wonderful staff members at Bickford Cottage, Great Lakes Home Care, and MidMichigan Hospice whose kindness, compassion, and companionship enriched Elsa's last months and days. Thank you to the many volunteer visitors, including Caleb and Gabe, whose weekly visits to read to Elsa brightened her days.



