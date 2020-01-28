Elwood W. Montle, 83, of Midland, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Toni and Trish House is Auburn. The son of the late Raymond and Grace (Peck) Montle was born in Akron on July 6, 1936. He was employed for many years with the old Midland Civic Arena. Elwood was an avid Loons fan, played softball and bowled for many years on the Stan Clark Builders Team and enjoyed watching both Midland High and Dow High sporting events. Many people in Midland knew Elwood by his red bicycle that he so enjoyed riding.
Surviving is his sister-in-law, Joan Montle; niece, Dawn (Chris) Hockaday; nephews, Mark and Michael Montle; great-nieces and -nephews, Leah (Daniel) Lewis, Cal (Kelsey) Hockaday, Brandon and Nick Montle; great-great-niece, Kaylee. In addition to his parents, Elwood was preceded in death by his brother, Garry Montle.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Interment will be in Demorest Cemetery in Akron. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Toni and Trish House. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
The family wishes to thank Eric Clark and the Stan Clark Family for the love and support they have given to Elwood over the years.