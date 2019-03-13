Emadelle Elvira Weiman

Emadelle Elvira Weiman, 89, of Witt, Ill., passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in her home. A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 29, at the Free Methodist Church in Midland at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Weiman was born Sept. 10, 1929, in Benton Harbor, Mich., to the late Albert and Mable (Daugherty) Shipe. She was a 1949 graduate of Spring Arbor Boarding School in Spring Arbor, Mich. She married Robert Weiman on July 7, 1950. Mrs. Weiman was a church pianist for approximately 60 years, non-stop.

Along with her husband, Mrs. Weiman is survived by her children, Phyllis Gregg (husband Ronald), the Rev. Charles Weiman (wife Sharon), William Weiman (wife Linda), Dorothy Raines (husband Gerald deceased); 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that memorials be sent to Quad County Hospice, 8 Huber St., Pana, IL 62557 or Midland Free Methodist Church, 5821 Eastman Ave., Midland, MI 48640.
