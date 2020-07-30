1/1
Emerson "Stub" Youmans Jr.
1948 - 2020
Emerson 'Stub' Youmans Jr.
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Stub passed after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Bettina of 40 years; son, Trevor; daughter, Shaina; grandson, Rowan; and daughters, Melissa Crawford and Jackie Hanes. He served in the U.S. Navy. He spent his career as an offset pressman, mostly at Pendell Printing in Midland. Cremation has taken place thru the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan. A graveside service in Ocqueoc, Michigan will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
