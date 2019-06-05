Emma E. Badder (Schaefer), of Midland, died peacefully Friday evening, May 31, 2019 at Stratford Pines of Midland surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 7, 1918 in Midland. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Karin (Eksten) Schaefer. Emma graduated from Midland High School in 1933 and Central Michigan University, School of Education where she received both her bachelor's and master's degrees. She taught school for over 30 years beginning in Larkin Township and then the majority of her years in the Bullock Creek School System of which her career had been distinguished and she was much loved. In addition to her teaching, Emma had a love for reading, gardening, puzzles, traveling and continually learning new things!! She was the loving wife of Charles Badder for 67 years who proceeded her in death in 2007. Her greatest love and devotion was to her family and her faith.
Emma is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Joseph) Ciocca of Huntington, N.Y., Kathleen (Bertel) Seberg of Arnold, Md., and Louise Bergdahl of Midland. She also had six grandchildren, Christopher (Lauren) Ciocca of N. Marshfield, Mass., Elizabeth (Zackary) Friedman of Westwood, Mass., Kerrie (Peter) Lalli of Huntersville, N.C., Jenny (Joseph) Moore of Millersville, Md., Kristina (Nick) Martel of Tucson, Ariz. and Alex (Megan) Bergdahl of Seattle, Wash. She also had seven greatgrandchildren, Grace, Joseph, and Garrett Ciocca of N. Marshfield, Isla and Clara Friedman of Westwood, Mass., Dylan and Anna Moore of Millersville.
Emma's family will receive family and friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and with a funeral service at St. John's Lutheran Church 505 Carpenter St. Midland, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland, the Bullock Creek Schools Scholarship Fund in Midland or the . If you are unable to visit with the family in person, please send your condolences through www.waresmithwoolever.com
The family would like to thank all the staff at Stratford Pines who surrounded Emma with such excellent care and love throughout her stay there.