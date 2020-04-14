Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Louise (Stephens) Bork. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Louise (Stephens) Bork

Emma Louise (Stephens) Bork, 87, of Midland, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home, following a courageous battle with leukemia. She was born July 7, 1932 in Wilmington, Del. to chemist Herbert Roosevelt Stephens and teacher Elizabeth Hyland (Davis).

Emmy was raised in and around Wilmington, Del. and graduated as the 1951 valedictorian of the Tatnall School and winner of Tatnall's Triangle Pin, the school's highest mark of honor. She earned her license as a registered nurse in 1954 from Wilmington's Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Throughout her schooling, Emmy was extremely active in sporting events, playing field hockey, tennis, baseball and ultimately enjoyed a brief stint playing semi-professional basketball.

Emmy married chemical engineer Paul George Bork, of Akron, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 1955. Shortly after Paul's graduation from the Ohio State University and a short tenure at Goodyear, the young couple moved to Midland with their three children when Paul accepted a position with the Dow Corning Corp. The family was temporarily transferred to Elizabethtown, Ky. for four years, during which time Emmy resumed her nursing career. She found her passion in maternity nursing, ultimately earning her NAACOG certification as an inpatient obstetric nurse. She worked as a nurse in this capacity in Midland, Glens Falls, N.Y., and finally, in Saginaw until her retirement in 1996.

Emmy is survived by her daughter, Susan Louise Dougherty, of Lansing; and sons, Paul Michael (Karen) Bork, of Seguin, Texas, and George Bork, of Midland; grandchildren, Paul J (Angela), Alexander, Michael, Allison, Samuel, George E. (Taylor), Richard (Samantha), Andrea, Steven, and Oliver (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Colton, Barrett, and Laken; her brother, John Michael (Gail) Stephens; and sister Helen Ruth Stephens. Emmy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul G.; their son, Edward; and her sister, Elizabeth.

Known and loved by the many whose lives she touched, both during her nursing career and later, as a friend and mentor, Emmy was often described as kind, loving, thoughtful, faithful, wise and compassionate. She enjoyed her American heritage and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Union. She was a prolific poet and an avid knitter who filled many years knitting hats for premature babies and delivering them to area hospitals and nurseries.

Emmy's celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Midland, some time after this global pandemic subsides later this year. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home in Midland. Her cremains will be interred in Saint John's Episcopal Church columbarium, alongside her beloved husband, Paul G. Bork.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are invited to consider the Pregnancy Resource Center of Midland.





Emma Louise (Stephens) BorkEmma Louise (Stephens) Bork, 87, of Midland, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home, following a courageous battle with leukemia. She was born July 7, 1932 in Wilmington, Del. to chemist Herbert Roosevelt Stephens and teacher Elizabeth Hyland (Davis).Emmy was raised in and around Wilmington, Del. and graduated as the 1951 valedictorian of the Tatnall School and winner of Tatnall's Triangle Pin, the school's highest mark of honor. She earned her license as a registered nurse in 1954 from Wilmington's Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Throughout her schooling, Emmy was extremely active in sporting events, playing field hockey, tennis, baseball and ultimately enjoyed a brief stint playing semi-professional basketball.Emmy married chemical engineer Paul George Bork, of Akron, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 1955. Shortly after Paul's graduation from the Ohio State University and a short tenure at Goodyear, the young couple moved to Midland with their three children when Paul accepted a position with the Dow Corning Corp. The family was temporarily transferred to Elizabethtown, Ky. for four years, during which time Emmy resumed her nursing career. She found her passion in maternity nursing, ultimately earning her NAACOG certification as an inpatient obstetric nurse. She worked as a nurse in this capacity in Midland, Glens Falls, N.Y., and finally, in Saginaw until her retirement in 1996.Emmy is survived by her daughter, Susan Louise Dougherty, of Lansing; and sons, Paul Michael (Karen) Bork, of Seguin, Texas, and George Bork, of Midland; grandchildren, Paul J (Angela), Alexander, Michael, Allison, Samuel, George E. (Taylor), Richard (Samantha), Andrea, Steven, and Oliver (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Colton, Barrett, and Laken; her brother, John Michael (Gail) Stephens; and sister Helen Ruth Stephens. Emmy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul G.; their son, Edward; and her sister, Elizabeth.Known and loved by the many whose lives she touched, both during her nursing career and later, as a friend and mentor, Emmy was often described as kind, loving, thoughtful, faithful, wise and compassionate. She enjoyed her American heritage and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Union. She was a prolific poet and an avid knitter who filled many years knitting hats for premature babies and delivering them to area hospitals and nurseries.Emmy's celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Midland, some time after this global pandemic subsides later this year. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home in Midland. Her cremains will be interred in Saint John's Episcopal Church columbarium, alongside her beloved husband, Paul G. Bork.Those planning an expression of sympathy are invited to consider the Pregnancy Resource Center of Midland. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close