Emma Mae Mantel, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Stratford Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Midland. Emma was born to parents Earl and Eunice (Adams) Rutter, July 7, 1933 in Hancock County, Ohio. She married Horace "Hod" Mantel on Dec. 14, 1952 in Portage, Ohio.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hod; their premature twins, Murrell and Mary Alice; and her brother, Samuel Rutter.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Todd) Armbruster of Midland, Jim (Ellie) Mantel of Hammonton, N.J.; grandchildren, Evan (Erin) Mantel, Maureen (Ben) Bowen, Meredith Mantel; five great-granchildren; brother, John Rutter of Bowling Green, Ohio; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ned and Meg Rutter of Simpsonville, S.C.
Known as Emma Mae while she was growing up in Bowling Green, Ohio, Emma relocated with Hod, Cindy and Jim to Saginaw in 1969. Emma had a varied work life; she spent part of her retirement volunteering at the MidMichigan Regional Center where she worked as a popcorn seller. She attended First Baptist Church of Midland where she met many of her dear friends. Her favorite hymn was "In the Garden" and she never failed to request it. She loved her family which consisted of anyone who met her and loved to laugh. Emma Mae during her tenure at Stratford Pines. If there was a field trip or a musical program, she was always on board. She was a regular at Friday bingo games and liked to visit the Country Store for her prizes.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors of Midland and Dunn Funeral Home of Bowling Green, Ohio. Her funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. Pastor Andrea Curry will officiate. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held Thursday morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Michael J. Fox Organization for Parkinson Research.
To share an online condolence with the family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com