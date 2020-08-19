Enza Lee Viges
Enza Lee Viges, 85, died at the Midland Hospital surrounded by his wife and children, Aug. 18, 2020. The son of the late Edgar and Mae (Jury) Viges was born March 29, 1935 in St. Johns, Mich. He graduated from St. Johns Rodney B. Wilson High School and retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1992 after a 36-year working career as a tradesman. On Oct. 13, 1956 he married Isabel Motz in Fowler at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was married 63 years. Enza did volunteer work until his wife Isabel retired and they started traveling. He thoroughly enjoyed spending winters in Arizona for over 25 years where he and Isabel made many acquaintances at their community in Camino Del Rey. Enza was also an avid acrylic painter and golfer. Practicing golf skills and perfecting painting techniques were his favorite past times. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
Enza is survived by his wife, Isabel who shared a loving relationship; his son, Craig (Debbie) Viges of Rochester, Mich.; four daughters, Annette Viges (Steve Swartz) of Holland, Mich., Amy (Brian) McPhail of Roscommon, Mich., Wendy (Frank) Grotkowski of Midland and Beth (Marc) St. Pierre of Saginaw. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Matthew Miner (Rachel Rivard), Sarah (Dave) de Steiger, Eric Viges (Meghan Sheridan), Drew Viges, Nicholas Swartz (Sarah Pieper), Jacob (Rachel) Swartz, Allissa (Brad) Eiser and Ben McPhail; 11 great-grandchildren, Korrina, Dylan and Brandon Miner, Ethan and Isabella Earl, Eva, Zoe and Thomas de Steiger, Maggie Mae Eiser, Theo Swartz and Meghan St. Pierre; nephews, Eric Gruenberg and Mark Stevens; niece, Laurie Stevens; and brother-in-law, Billy Robinson. He was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Mae Viges; his older sister, Julaine (Doug) Stevens; and younger sister, Olene Robinson.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Rob Howe will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. Enza's family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Blessed Sacrament Catholic church in Enza's memory, www.blessed-midland.org/donate
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.