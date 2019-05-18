Erma H. Middleton Gable-Brown, 94, of Harrison, formerly of Coleman, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Prestige Place in Clare, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 14, 1924 in Millington, the daughter of the late Norman and Faye (Evans) Redfield. Erma Redfield married Bernard Middleton, July 15, 1944 in Coleman; he died Nov. 30, 1975. She then married Laurence "Gabe" Gable, May 13, 1977 in Coleman; he died Sept. 28, 2003. Then she married Harry Brown April 25, 2006; he died Jan. 8, 2018. Erma was a retired school teacher, working at McNally School, Maple Grove and Coleman Community Schools.



Survivors include her sons, Rick and Mary Lou Middleton of Coleman, Bill Middleton of Coleman, Daniel and Jennifer Middleton of Oklahoma; daughters, Faye and David Griswack of Dearborn, Jan and Greg Wilbur of Ames, Iowa, Ann and Barri Woods of Saginaw, Mary and Loren LaValle of Harrison; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren. Erma was preceded in death by her sisters, Norma Bond, Donna Weishuhn; and brother, Gordon Redfield.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford, with the Rev. Daniel J. Fox, OFM, CAP officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be directed to Prestige Place.