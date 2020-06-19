Ernest L. ShangleErnest Leroy Shangle, 83, of Sanford, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home with family by his side. The son of the late Clifford and Flossie (Wyman) Shangle was born Nov. 29, 1936 in Midland. He married the love of his life, Joan Beverly Spann on Jan. 19, 1957 and then spent 63 loving years together. Ernest was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Left to cherish his memory is his beautiful wife and best friend, Joan; four children, Pam Biggs of Midland, Mark Shangle of Sanford, Kathy (Tony) Warren of Pinconning and Terri Walter of Sanford; grandchildren, Jason Shangle, Adam and Amber Biggs, Audrey Binkowski, Brittney Haner, Ryan (Annie) Walter, Tyler (Meghan) Walter and Charity Warren; six great-grandchildren, Darr Logan, Riley, Raina, Raylynn, Jaxon and Wyatt Walter. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thomas Biggs.He is also survived by his siblings, Raymond (Betty) Shangle, Larry (Linda) Shangle, Joe (Sherry) Shangle, Allen (Joanne) Shangle, Sondra (Clare) Crosby, Debbie (Don) Rogers, Janice (Bob) Noyes and Paulette (Joe) Matt. He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary (Donald) Jeske, Eloise (Sissy) Warren; and brothers, Mike and Aaron Shangle.Ernest was raised in Estey, Mich. and worked 33 years for The Dow Chemical Co. He loved to be outside hunting, fishing and especially enjoyed spending time at Shupac Lake with his family and friends; everyone was welcomed at his campfire and deer camp. He was a huge Detroit Tigers fan and took extreme pride in being a lifelong Mustang fan. Mondays at his house were spent watching wrestling on the TV.Ernest enjoyed life, family and many friends. Those that knew him will certainly miss his kind heart as well as his sense of humor and his usual joke he had to share. He is going to be greatly missed by his wife whom he spent many hours with on the front porch swing feeding the squirrels and birds.A funeral service will take place at Jerome Township Cemetery located on the corner of Center and Oak streets across from the Sanford Dam on Monday, June 22 at 11 a.m., viewing and visitation with family will begin at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Capsule, one of Ernie's closest and dearest friends.The family would like to express their thanks and gratefulness to Heartland Hospice for the incredible care and guidance they gave to us during this difficult time.Your memory will live forever in our hearts.