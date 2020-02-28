Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther (Sheibner) Spittka. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Esther Spittka, 84, of Midland, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Feb. 28, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born April 26, 1935 to the late Paul and Irene (Armbruster) Scheibner. On Aug. 24, 1957 she married Fred Spittka and they shared 62 wonderful years together. They were the first couple to be married in the new church.

Esther worked as a nurse at the Midland Hospital for 14 years. She was a member of the Auburn First Baptist Church for 64 years where she was part of their quilting group and a leader of AWANA. Esther loved the Lord very much. She enjoyed sewing, puzzling and traveling. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor.

Esther is survived by her husband, Fred; children, Steven (Mary) Spittka, Ronald (Liz Franklin) Spittka; grandchildren, Faith Spittka, Shania Spittka; sister-in-law, Pat Scheibner; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ewald (Charlene) Scheibner and Ralph Scheibner.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on March 3, 2020 at Auburn First Baptist Church with Pastor Ed Lawrence officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Larkin Township Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Auburn First Baptist Church or Gideon's International.

