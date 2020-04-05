Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethan Alexander Kozar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Ethan Alexander Kozar, merely 3 days old, joined the angels on April 2, 2020. He was born on March 29, 2020 in Midland, the most beloved son of Ryan and Katelynn (Lucas) Kozar. Although his time on Earth was brief, Ethan impacted many lives. For one so young, he expressed his personality fully with both sweetness and tenacity. Ethan made it very clear when he was happy or upset and found himself easily contented by the flute music his mother played for him before he could even hear. He brought joy and love into the lives of many friends and family at home and throughout Europe and India. His beautiful eyes and bright smile were taken too soon but will never be forgotten.

Left to cherish Ethan's precious memory are his parents Ryan and Katelynn Kozar; grandparents Kathleen and Philip Kozar, Jane (Daniel) Lucas-Squires, and Jimmy (Terri) Lucas; great grandparents June Woods, Anna Kozar, Lue Lucas, Donald (Jean) Sines, Don and Janet Squires; as well as many other loving family members.

Private family services have taken place and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Institute. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.





