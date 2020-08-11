Eugene C. YehleEugene C. 'Gene' Yehle, 100, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Midland. He lived in Midland since 1957 and most recently resided at Midland's StoryPoint Senior Living facility.Gene is remembered by many for his humility, his faith, his caring for his late wife Millie during her decade-long battle with dementia, his service to the Midland community and his employment at The Dow Chemical Co.Gene was born on a farm in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. on May 1, 1920. He was the only son of the late Joseph and Helen (Fairweather) Yehle. After his mother died of cancer in 1945, his father remarried the late Clara (Voland) Yehle. Clara had a daughter, Nancy (Voland) Thielmann, now of Elkhart Lake, Wis., who became Gene's beloved sibling.As a child, Gene kept busy with school, working at his dad's grocery store, singing in various choirs and becoming an Eagle Scout. As he finished high school, he was encouraged by his Sheboygan pastor to attend Kalamazoo College, where he studied economics and met his late wife Millie. Together they had three children – Dick, Janet and Don, and had a lifelong affair with Michigan, which included stops in Ann Arbor and Midland.Gene always had a thirst for education and for teaching. He earned four college degrees, including a bachelor's degree from Kalamazoo College, a master's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a doctoral degree from U of M's School of Business Administration.Gene and his late wife Millie (Mildred Hoff) began their 70-year marriage in Detroit on June 14, 1943. A cadet in the Army Air Force at the time, Gene was stationed in the Boston area which became the couple's first home. He attended MIT and learned meteorology before being reassigned to the Air Force Weather Service at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.With the war concluded, Gene and Millie relocated to Ann Arbor to pursue a doctoral degree and assume a faculty position at Michigan's Business School as an associate professor of statistics. During a sabbatical from teaching, Gene began consulting with The Dow Chemical Co. which caused the family to temporarily move to Midland in 1951 and for a couple of summers after that.In 1957 Gene's part-time relationship with Dow culminated in being recruited for a full-time position in Midland. In total, he had a 30-year career at Dow that began in the plastics department, shifted to the finance department and ended with Gene retiring in 1985 after a 13-year stint as Dow's director of investor relations and pension administration.During and after his Dow years, nonprofit organizations including Alma College and the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation benefitted from his leadership and financial knowledge. He has been a trustee of the Strosacker Foundation since 1977 and its Board chairman from 1983-2011. Gene was a trustee emeritus of Alma College, from which he held an honorary doctor of laws degree.Several other faith-based, charitable and nonprofit organizations are among his favorites, including the Memorial Presbyterian Church, the West Midland Family Center, the Midland Area Community Foundation, Midland Center for the Arts, and the Morning Rotary Club of Midland. In 2015 Gene was named "Sweetheart" of the year by Creative 360, a Great Lakes Bay Region arts advocate organization, for his significant contributions through exceptional vision, leadership and commitment to the Arts.Surviving Gene are three children, Richard (Mary) Yehle of Houston, Texas, Janet (David Brigle) Caldwell of Battle Creek, Donald (Karen) Yehle of Bluffton, S.C.; six grandchildren, Michael Caldwell, Carolyn (Daniel Steinkoler) Yehle, Susan (Steven) Ritter, Sarah (Benjamin) Keil, Kathleen (Grant) Robinson and Stephanie Brigle; and six great-grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Ritter, Max Steinkoler, Clayton and Joel Robinson, and Oliver Keil.His sister Nancy (Francis) Thielmann of Elkhart Lake, Wis., also survives him. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Millie in 2014.An intimate graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. The Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III of Memorial Presbyterian Church officiated at the burial in Midland Cemetary. Due to the COVID pandemic, a remembrance service will be scheduled at a later date.Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to the Eugene C. and Mildred G. Yehle Endowed Scholarship Fund with the Midland Area Community Foundation (76 Ashman Circle, Midland, 48640). The scholarship fund was started in 2004 for the benefit of Midland County residents to continue their education toward a skilled or technical career.Arrangements for Mr. Yehle were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.