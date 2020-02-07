Sept. 2, 1941 – Jan. 28, 2020
Eugenia Jon Sarantos graduated from Midland High School in 1959. She earned a B.A. degree in political science from Michigan State University and an M.A. in the political science from the University of Michigan
.
Jean had a distinguished career in public education. During her 36 years in the field of teaching, she was selected Professor of the Year for Academic Excellence at Westfield State College. There she developed the syllabus for and taught "United States in the Twentieth Century."
In September 2015, Jean published her book "Crush! Crush! Crush! (Heads, I Win. Tails, You Die!)". This fictional book turned a "spotlight" on the economically and politically connected wealthy 1%. She also published the book "It Takes a Potemkin Village (To Raise a Child's Test Scores"), which revealed systematic cheating by public school administrators.
Jean is survived by her daughter Athena Andriakos; son, Demetrios Sgouros; daughter-in-law, Kata Jeremias; brothers, Theodore, Leon and John Sarantos; sister, Patricia Houvouras; and grandchildren, Elios and Cedar Sgouros.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 6220 Jefferson Ave., in Midland.