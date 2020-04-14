Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Elaine (Engel) Root. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eva Elaine (Engel) Root passed away April 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, the daughter of William and Eunice Engel as the oldest of 12 children. She married the late Fred Amos Root on Feb. 28, 1948. Eva enjoyed crocheting, going to bingo in previous years, reading, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.

She joined the Midland Moose Auxiliary in 1976. Eva served three terms as senior regent at the Moose before transferring to Moose Allheart Chapter 3000. She worked many bingos at the Moose when it was located in downtown Midland, as well as being the bartender. Eva also worked at the Memorial Presbyterian Church as a custodian. She joined the Midland Eagles Auxiliary in 1974 where she ran a euchre tournament before transferring to Sanford Eagles 3677.

Surviving are her children, Dale Root (Debbie Wentz) of Pennsylvania, Sandra Johnson, Fred (Debby) Root, Wanda Letts (Tom Letts), Steve (Vicki) Root, Jim Root (Brenda Slayton) and Raelynn Fettinger all of Midland; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Doug; one sister, Helen; many nephews and nieces; and special friends, Norma Seelye, Cam Hammond and Ruth Seelye. Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; children, William, Tina, Timmy and Nelson; brothers Lloyd, Floyd, Carl and Albert; and sisters, Jackie, Marjorie, Arlene (Peewee), Phyllis and Sandy.

Private services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020. Pastor Steve Gulick from Floyd Church of God will officiate with burial to take place in Lee township Cemetery. Friends and family may live stream the funeral service from the safety of their home via a link that will be provided on the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home website below Eva's obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.





