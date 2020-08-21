1/1
Eva Marie (Passarelli) Cardella
1928 - 2020
Eva Marie (Passarelli) Cardella, 91, of Greensburg, Pa., formerly of Midland, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 31, 1928 in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Donina (DePasquale) Passarelli. She had worked in accounting for many years in Greensburg and Midland prior to her retirement. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Midland. Eva passed away quietly in her sleep and often said she was ready to join her husband, John Cardella, in heaven. Eva was a wonderful mother and friend to many throughout her life. She will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Passarelli; and four sisters, Ann Padula, Mafalda Arrigonie, Mary Moffa, and Emily Gennaccaro.
She is survived by sons, Dr. John F. Cardella and wife Kay, of Naples, Fla., and Mark A. Cardella and wife Laverne, of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; grandchildren, Drs. J.T. (Stephanie) Cardella, of Falls Church, Va., Michael Cardella, of New York City, and Bryan (Linda) Sapena, of Palo Alto, Calif.; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carmella Rock and Lucille Fink and husband Jon; special cousin, Robert DePasquale; and several nieces and nephews.
Honoring Eva's wishes, cremation has taken place with no public visitation. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, Pa. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weatherwood Manor Benevolent Fund, 896 Weatherwood Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank Linda and David West of Greensburg for their friendship and compassionate care for Eva over the last several years. www.bachafh.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
