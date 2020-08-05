Eva Searfoss

Eva Myrtle (Young) Searfoss, daughter of the late Lyle and Leola (Russell) Young, passed onto a new adventure on Aug. 3, 2020. Eva was born March 30, 1939. She married the late Donald E Searfoss on July 20, 1957.

She survived by her two children, Rick (Dawn) of Gladwin and Penny (Rick) of Sanford. Also surviving are three brothers, Curly, Butch (Judy), and Buck (Lois); and sister, Sue (Phuoc). She also leaves behind several grandchildren, Josh (Christy), Ryan (Jessie), Sarah, Meagan (Tray) J.D. (India) Walker (Mackenzie) and Nicole Young; sister-in-law, Donnabell; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Tammy; in-laws, Chris (Grace); grandson, Chad; baby sister, Amanda Jane; brothers, Wayne, J.R., Brownie, Russ; sister-in-laws, Bert, Betty, Peggy, Nancy and Bev; brothers-in-law, Alvin and Bob; daughter-in-law, Rhonda.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at 267 W. Bradford Road, Midland, MI 48640.



