Evan M. Shaffer, 20, of Hope, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was born July 27, 1999 in Midland and graduated from Beaverton High School in 2017 where he played on the football team. After high school, Evan followed his passion for the electrical trade. He was a skilled electrical apprentice with Adams Electric. When he wasn't working, he could be found with his brother and best friend, Derek. Together they were avid hunters and fisherman. Many dear friends were made along the way. He was and still is the light of his mother's eyes and his memory will be cherished by everyone who met him.
Surviving are his loving parents, Jodi (Jonathan) Richardson; brother, Derek Shaffer; sisters, Sophia and Violet Richardson; grandparents, Mark (Chris) DeMoines, James (Carleen) Richardson, Dennis Barshaw and Debbie Shaffer; great-grandmother, Nancy Shaffer; and many close and beloved aunts and uncles, cousins that were like brothers and sisters, and dear friends.
Evan was preceded in death by his father, Todd Shaffer; grandparents, Trudy Barshaw, Daniel Shaffer Sr. and Donna Shaffer; and great-grandfather, Donald Shaffer.
A celebration of Evan's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Midland Baptist Church, 5009 Jefferson Ave., Midland, MI 48642. Pastor Jim Payne will officiate. Monetary expressions of kindness may be offered to the wishes of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
