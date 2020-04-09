Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Cross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Cross

Evelyn Millhisler Riggie Cross, 95, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 24, 1924 in Saginaw to the late Charles and Maggie (Dice) Millhisler. Evelyn graduated from Midland High School in 1942. In 1946 she married George Riggie and he passed away in 1950. In 1956 she married Lyford (Chris) Cross and he passed away in 1982.

Evelyn worked at The Dow Chemical Co. and retired in 1986 after many years of service. She enjoyed baking (especially bread and cinnamon rolls!) to share with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Riggie) and Dave Fritz of Auburn; son, Douglas and Karen Cross of Midland; daughters-in-law, Anita Cross of Grand Rapids and Marie Cross of Midland. She is also survived by her sister, Maxine (Bill) Alward; along with several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are special nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Millhisler Jr.; and sister, Jean Ann King; sons, Pastor Richard Cross and Dennis Cross; plus grandsons, Scott and Jeremy.

Evelyn was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and per her wishes cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors. The family would like to thank everyone at Colonial Villa and MidMichigan Home Care for their kindness and our family and friends who visited her. Due to the coronavirus restrictions for gathering, funeral services for Evelyn will be private for the immediate family. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Our Savior Lutheran Church or their favorite charity.





