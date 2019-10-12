Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Dynyschuk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A memorial Mass honoring Evelyn's life will be celebrated at a later date to be determined at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, Ohio, officiated by the Rev. Jim Halleron. Private interment will take place at an undetermined date in the fall of 2019 at the Warren Township Cemetery by her parents. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Grace Hospice of Northwest Ohio ( Ms. Evelyn (Eve) Dynyschuk, age 78 years, of Midland, Michigan, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 10, 2019 with family by her side at Fountain Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Bryan, Ohio. Evelyn was born February 15, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan, the third of five children to the late George "Steve" Dynyschuk and Mary (Sysak) Dynyschuk.Evelyn was a graduate of Coleman High School (Class of 1959) and went onto a career in the hospitality service industry, retiring from the Midland Country Club in 2007. Reflecting on comments written to Evelyn in her graduating yearbook best described characteristics and observations Evelyn practiced throughout her life, known as a very giving person whom never sought the spotlight or recognition by others. In her own way, Evelyn was larger than life and enjoyed a little bit of everything. Her friends described her as extremely loyal and a very important part of their circle. Family meant the world to Evelyn as she grew up around many relatives (Sysak) in the Coleman area. She spent a fair amount of time researching family heritage that originated with roots to Romania by her father Steve. Evelyn and sister Helen spent her remaining years living together.Evelyn loved animals and in her adult life enjoyed horse racing, becoming part of several owner-trainer partnerships over the course of 20 years. And most important, Evelyn's pride and joy was her miniature Chihuahua – Peppy, who spent many years in her arms. It would be a rare event to find the two of them ever separated!Evelyn is survived by her sisters, Helen Gendron of St. Charles, Michigan and Mary Ann (Otis) Lovejoy of Flint; brother, Richard Dynyschuk of Harrison; by four nieces, (Kathy, Marjean, Phyllis and Charla); five nephews, Gregory, Guy, Otis Ray, Richard and Dan and their respective spouses; and grandnieces and grandnephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Ernest Gendron of St. Charles; and her youngest brother, Steve "Gus" Dynyschuk of Midland.A memorial Mass honoring Evelyn's life will be celebrated at a later date to be determined at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, Ohio, officiated by the Rev. Jim Halleron. Private interment will take place at an undetermined date in the fall of 2019 at the Warren Township Cemetery by her parents. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Grace Hospice of Northwest Ohio ( www.ghospice.com ) or the .

