Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Fagley. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Fagley

Evelyn Jean (Deitrick) Fagley, 94, of Midland, died Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 at StoryPoint of Midland, following a brief illness. She was born May 21, 1925 in Akron, Ohio, the only daughter of William Floyd Deitrick and Amy Evelyn (Saurer) Deitrick. After graduating from New Philadelphia (Ohio) High School in 1943, she began working at a local bank. Having met her future husband through her brother's Boy Scout troop, she and William "Bill" Lewis Fagley married on Sept. 2, 1946 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. After Bill finished college in Cleveland, they moved with their small family to Midland in 1950. Aside from her role in raising their children and being a homemaker, Evelyn devoted time to her interests in her Church, and supporting UNICEF and SERRV. She volunteered and served on the board of the local UNICEF Committee for many years and was instrumental in the annual UNICEF Christmas/Holiday card sales in Midland.

In 1960, Evelyn (often called Evie) and Bill became charter members of the Midland United Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, as a secretary to the pastor Mr. Bauman, and as a member of the choir. She was seen regularly at church services wearing her famous fabric hats she sewed herself out of themed fabrics for the holidays or seasons. Other interests included genealogy research on both her ancestors and Bill's. For a time, she published a newletter (pre-email days) to people interested in some of the families she herself was researching. Both she and Bill loved cats and the Fagley household was home to many cats over the years, and Bill's annual Christmas card photographs featured the furry members of the family several times. Their last cat, who was adopted from the Humane Society of Midland Country, was called LBJ (for "Large Black Jack" which described him accurately). Once she moved to assisted living at Independence Village in Midland in 2011, she always enjoyed when youngest daughter Tricia brought one of her cats for a week-long visit from North Carolina.

Both Evelyn and Bill enjoyed following college and professional sports. Many years were spent cheering on Michigan State Spartans and the Detroit Tigers. They even attended a Loons game or two, and followed the national fastpitch softball tournaments when they were held in Midland's Currie Stadium in the 70s and 80s.

In addition to her husband, Bill (2011); her son, Richard Fagley (2018), her parents; and brothers, Paul and Harold Deitrick preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Lee of Okemos, Mich., Barbara L. (Robin J.) Guthrie of Lake Wales, Fla. and E. Hartford, Conn., and Tricia Fagley of Charlotte, N.C. Also surviving her are her three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held later in the year when travel is possible again. There will be a private service graveside with burial in Midland Municipal Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to donate to Humane Society of Midland County or UNICEF. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, MI.





Evelyn FagleyEvelyn Jean (Deitrick) Fagley, 94, of Midland, died Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 at StoryPoint of Midland, following a brief illness. She was born May 21, 1925 in Akron, Ohio, the only daughter of William Floyd Deitrick and Amy Evelyn (Saurer) Deitrick. After graduating from New Philadelphia (Ohio) High School in 1943, she began working at a local bank. Having met her future husband through her brother's Boy Scout troop, she and William "Bill" Lewis Fagley married on Sept. 2, 1946 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. After Bill finished college in Cleveland, they moved with their small family to Midland in 1950. Aside from her role in raising their children and being a homemaker, Evelyn devoted time to her interests in her Church, and supporting UNICEF and SERRV. She volunteered and served on the board of the local UNICEF Committee for many years and was instrumental in the annual UNICEF Christmas/Holiday card sales in Midland.In 1960, Evelyn (often called Evie) and Bill became charter members of the Midland United Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, as a secretary to the pastor Mr. Bauman, and as a member of the choir. She was seen regularly at church services wearing her famous fabric hats she sewed herself out of themed fabrics for the holidays or seasons. Other interests included genealogy research on both her ancestors and Bill's. For a time, she published a newletter (pre-email days) to people interested in some of the families she herself was researching. Both she and Bill loved cats and the Fagley household was home to many cats over the years, and Bill's annual Christmas card photographs featured the furry members of the family several times. Their last cat, who was adopted from the Humane Society of Midland Country, was called LBJ (for "Large Black Jack" which described him accurately). Once she moved to assisted living at Independence Village in Midland in 2011, she always enjoyed when youngest daughter Tricia brought one of her cats for a week-long visit from North Carolina.Both Evelyn and Bill enjoyed following college and professional sports. Many years were spent cheering on Michigan State Spartans and the Detroit Tigers. They even attended a Loons game or two, and followed the national fastpitch softball tournaments when they were held in Midland's Currie Stadium in the 70s and 80s.In addition to her husband, Bill (2011); her son, Richard Fagley (2018), her parents; and brothers, Paul and Harold Deitrick preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Lee of Okemos, Mich., Barbara L. (Robin J.) Guthrie of Lake Wales, Fla. and E. Hartford, Conn., and Tricia Fagley of Charlotte, N.C. Also surviving her are her three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.A memorial service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held later in the year when travel is possible again. There will be a private service graveside with burial in Midland Municipal Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to donate to Humane Society of Midland County or UNICEF. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, MI. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close