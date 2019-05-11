Evelyn Mary Bass, 91, of Midland, died Friday morning, May 10, 2019 at Stratford Pines. She was born July 26, 1927 in Midland, the third of 11 children to the late Charles and Hattie (Grim) Bass. Evelyn was an avid outdoors person and enjoyed nature in all its splendor. She enjoyed trips to the upper peninsula, spending time in her flower beds and just spending time in the great outdoors. Evelyn had been employed at J.J. Newberry Co. department store, W.T. Grant Company and K-Mart.
Surviving are sisters, Beryl McClain, Winona Kenyon, Wanda (Mike) Wilson; and brothers, Norris (Mickey) Bass, David (Sue) Bass and Douglas (Vivian) Bass; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and by sister-in-law, Alberta Bass. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Eva (John) Heminger; and by brothers, Jim (Joyce) Bass, Ray Bass and Leroy (Shirley) Bass.
Funeral services for Evelyn will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with Pastor Larry Moe officiating. Interment will follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Evelyn's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Chippewa Nature Center, Midland's Open Door or the donor's favorite charity. Funeral arrangements for Evelyn have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.