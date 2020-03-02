Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn N. Fick. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn N. Fick

Evelyn N. Fick, 88, of Breckenridge, passed away Feb. 29, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Evelyn was born June 3, 1931 to William and Mabel Jones in Buffalo, N.Y. She grew up in Welland, Ontario, where her parents were citizens, moving to the Chicago area with her family when she was 12. Evelyn's first job was at a fruit stand her junior and senior year. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1947, at the age of 16. At 17 she became a switchboard operator. After her father's retirement, her family moved to Midland and bought the Gordonville Grocery store. In 1960, Evelyn bought the store from her parents.

Evelyn was a gifted business woman and was admired throughout the community. She focused her life on her family, her business, volunteer work, and eventually her pet dogs. Evelyn had many hobbies including oil painting, ceramics, needlework and stained glass. Evelyn enjoyed traveling and experienced many trips, including the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Cancun and Acapulco Mexico, Hawaii, California and yearly trips to Canada and Florida to visit family. Her heart and home were always filled with spending time with loved ones.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Bruce) Dopp; son, Kevin Fick; five grandchildren, Heather (Joseph) Holdaway, Amber (Ben Young) Hunter, Ashley (Tony) Rhodes, Kevin Fick, and Logan Fick; 15 great-grandchildren, Haley, Lucy, Jase, Meghan, Donna, Olive, Hayden, Brandon, Pearl, Samantha, Hazel, Willow, Maple, Liam and Emma; sisters-in-law, Song Jones and Maryann Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Jones and Jack Jones; her son, Lanny Fick; and daughter-in-law, Donna Fick.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Gordonville United Methodist Church. Pastor Ernesto Mariona will officiate with burial to follow in Porter Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Gordonville United Methodist Women's Society or the Chippewa Nature Center. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at





Evelyn N. FickEvelyn N. Fick, 88, of Breckenridge, passed away Feb. 29, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Evelyn was born June 3, 1931 to William and Mabel Jones in Buffalo, N.Y. She grew up in Welland, Ontario, where her parents were citizens, moving to the Chicago area with her family when she was 12. Evelyn's first job was at a fruit stand her junior and senior year. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1947, at the age of 16. At 17 she became a switchboard operator. After her father's retirement, her family moved to Midland and bought the Gordonville Grocery store. In 1960, Evelyn bought the store from her parents.Evelyn was a gifted business woman and was admired throughout the community. She focused her life on her family, her business, volunteer work, and eventually her pet dogs. Evelyn had many hobbies including oil painting, ceramics, needlework and stained glass. Evelyn enjoyed traveling and experienced many trips, including the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Cancun and Acapulco Mexico, Hawaii, California and yearly trips to Canada and Florida to visit family. Her heart and home were always filled with spending time with loved ones.Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Bruce) Dopp; son, Kevin Fick; five grandchildren, Heather (Joseph) Holdaway, Amber (Ben Young) Hunter, Ashley (Tony) Rhodes, Kevin Fick, and Logan Fick; 15 great-grandchildren, Haley, Lucy, Jase, Meghan, Donna, Olive, Hayden, Brandon, Pearl, Samantha, Hazel, Willow, Maple, Liam and Emma; sisters-in-law, Song Jones and Maryann Jones; and several nieces and nephews.Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Jones and Jack Jones; her son, Lanny Fick; and daughter-in-law, Donna Fick.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Gordonville United Methodist Church. Pastor Ernesto Mariona will officiate with burial to follow in Porter Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Gordonville United Methodist Women's Society or the Chippewa Nature Center. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close