Fawn Joyce Burger went to be with her Lord at home peacefully and in comfort Saturday, August 24, 2019, in presence of family. She was born on Tuesday, October 13, 1925, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Walter Alexander and Eva Elberta (Querry) Aeschlimann. On June 1, 1946, she married the love of her life, Cyril Francis Burger of South Fork, Pennsylvania, who preceded her in death on April 16, 2012. They moved to Detroit, Michigan, in 1946, and then to Midland, Michigan, in 1956.



Fawn was a charter member of Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church. She loved and was loved by her many church friends. She was a member of the Midland Lioness Club and the Midland American Legion Woman's Auxiliary. Bowling was one of her loves and she had lasting friendships with her teammates. Fawn loved to bake and all the children and grandchildren loved to go to her house during holidays and birthdays because they knew grandma would always have fresh pies and a chocolate cake for the traditional celebrations, including her traditional Pennsylvania Gobs'. She always looked forward to apple season as well, since the large Macintosh tree in the front yard was the source of applesauce and apple pies. On many occasions, she delighted in singing her favorite song "Poor Babes in the Woods" to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would rather listen to her collection of "Big Band" music than watch television. She made sure her bird feeders were always full as watching all the colorful birds was a continuous daily enjoyment. Fawn's also loved her plants and flowers which she nurtured in her south-facing dining room window. ln 2009, a long existing Queen of the Night literally took over the dining room and produced multiple large white, sweet aromatic blooms!



Surviving are daughter, Cathy (Jim) Bourne; sons Jan (Kathy) Burger, Rick (Carol) Burger; and close friend Greg (Charlene) Johnson. A daughter, Bonnie, preceded her death in 1998, as well as brothers Walter and Ned Aeschliman. She has one surviving brother, Galen Aeschliman, of Johnstown, PA.



She loved and was loved by her ten grandchildren Kendra (Jim) Jackson, David (Mika) Horning, Eric (Thomas) Trube Bourne, Heather (Travis) Ilacqua, Brian (Julie) Burger, Joel Burger, Jamey (Melanie) Burger, Brandi (Dave) Potts, lnan West, Marshall West, as well as step grandchildren Rebecca (Mark) Arrington and Stephen Bourne, plus fourteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service celebrating Fawn's life will take place at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church, 5501 Jefferson Avenue at Chapel Lane. Rev. Timm High will officiate, with a gathering time from 3 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland American Legion, Senior Services of Midland, Hartland Hospice, Humane Society of Midland County, and Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church. Sincere thanks to the Midland Hospital, Doctors, Brittany Manor Rehab, Senior Services, and Hartland for all the wonderful care provided during her life.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street.

