Faye R. Cozat, age 62 of Coleman, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Reed City Hospital. The daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Ruth M. (Gordon) Cozat was born November 24, 1957 in Midland. Faye worked in hospice care for many years as an RN. Most of all, she enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, gardening, and collecting teapots and chicken figurines.
Faye is survived by her children, Lena (Mike) Scholten, Daniel (Patricia) Rynearson, Cathey Rynearson, Mary (Andrew) Myers, and Cari (Daniel) Ranck; 10 grandchildren; brothers, David and Gary (Mary) Cozat; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her son in-law, Jesse Thompson.
A celebration of Faye's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Rev. Lyn Frazier officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to help support her grandchildren, Noah, Kialeigh, and Brandon c/o Mary Myers. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com
