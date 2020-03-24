Florence A. Berlin
Florence Alice Berlin, 94, of Midland, died Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at Pinecrest Farms of Homer Township. She was born May 30, 1925 in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Powell and Velda (Hartenstein) Patton. Florence attended schools in Akron and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Akron. On Feb. 4, 1950, she married Carl F. Berlin in Akron. Florence enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and family dinners on Sunday were always a must. She was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland.
Florence is survived by her sons, Chris Berlin of Midland, Rick (Kelly) Berlin of Brooksville, Fla., Thomas Berlin of Midland; and daughter, Carol (Jack) Wierman of Midland; grandchildren, Aaron Wierman of Midland, Candace Berlin of Lansing, Grace Berlin of Midland, and Joel (Alessia) Berlin of Farmington Hills; and three great-grandsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; and sister, Elizabeth Jones.
Florence's family wished to thank Pincrest Farms staff and administration for the wonderful care she received. Private interment will take place in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020