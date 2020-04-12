Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence I. Bartos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Florence I. Bartos

Florence I. Bartos, 90 of Midland, died Friday evening, April 3, 2020 at Midland County Pinecrest Farms. One of ten children, she was born September 10, 1929 in Midland to the late Frank C. and Rose (Balcirak) Bartos. At the age of 16, Florence felt her calling and left home to join the Sisters of Mercy in 1945. In August of 1951, she took her final vows and found education to be her apostolate. Florence taught in many parishes including St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Reese and St. Mary Magdalene Catholic School in Hazel Park. After many years of teaching, she eventually became principal of Our Lady of Visitation Catholic School in Bay City and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in Detroit. After retiring from her educational positions, Florence returned to Midland and resided at Pinecrest Farms where she received wonderful care and companionship. She was an accomplished musician and enjoyed entertaining Pinecrest residents with her piano playing skills.

She is survived by five siblings Donald Bartos, Margaret (Charles) Gatza, Lucille Bartos, Catherine Cloutier, and Janet (Mark) Nisbett, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by four of her siblings Leo (Mickey) Bartos, Agnes (Jim) Garrett, Bernard (Sharon) Bartos, and Monica (James) Dryer; sister-in-law Barbara Bartos; and brother-in-law Doug Cloutier.

Florence's family would like to thank the staff at Pinecrest Farms for the excellent care they gave her over the years, especially her two patient advocates.

Private graveside services have taken place and there are no other services scheduled. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland County Pinecrest Farms. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.





Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020

