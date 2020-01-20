Florence M. Lorenc, 97, of Coleman, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Cascades in Midland. She was born May 26, 1922 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Nykiel) Chylla. Florence M. Chylla married Stanley Lorenc April 27, 1946 in Detroit. He died May 11, 2007. She was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Coleman until it closed and then she became a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford. Florence retired from McKay Press in 1978 after 19 years of service. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and playing pinochle.



Survivors include her children, Stanley and Mary Lorenc of Coleman, Vickie and Ron Ovaitt of Sanford, Ann and Mike Fletcher of Charlotte, N.C.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Maj of Detroit; several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Albert; sisters, Adeline, Dorothy and Elizabeth.



Funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford, with Fr. Daniel J. Fox OFM Cap. officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday at the church starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to MidMichigan Home Care.