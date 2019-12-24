Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Marie Nekervis. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary





Florence was a warm, loving woman who cherished her family and friends. She was born in the Upper Peninsula town of Hancock, on March 17, 1930. She is the daughter of Emma Adelia Lassila (nee Michaelson) and Alfred Sakari Lassila. Florence grew up with 13 siblings. Florence married William Frederick Nekervis, also of Hancock, on May 28, 1949. Following a couple years in Ann Arbor/YpsiIanti, they moved to Midland in 1952. William "Bill" was a chemical engineer with Dow, and Florence was a homemaker. They raised five daughters.



Florence "Flo" and Bill joined the First Methodist Church when they moved to Midland. Florence was active in leading youth and senior citizen groups. In 1955, Flo and Bill designed and built the home on Hampshire Ct., Midland, where Flo lived until she died.



Florence is survived by her daughters, Lynnae Iris Nekervis Prokopow and husband, Alan Polikoff of Deerfield, Ill., Geraldine Marie Sharpe (nee Nekervis) and husband, Patrick Sharpe of Glens Falls, N.Y., Roselyn Adele Nekervis of Midland, Bonnie Jean Sweet (nee Nekervis) and husband, David Sweet, Jr. of Midland; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, Erin Sharpe; Erica Sharpe and husband Jesse Stone, their children, Florence and Emma Stone; Elisa Atkinson (nee Sharpe) and husband Brian Atkinson, their children, Emily and Maria Atkinson; Laurel Prokopow and husband, Ian Aliman, their children, Jack and Ronin Aliman; William Prokopow; Brittiny Trout (nee Spinetto) and husband, Andrew Trout; sister, Betty Joyce (nee Lassila) Burlingame of Philadelphia, Pa.; son-in-law, Robert Spinetto of Bluffton, S.C.; many nieces, nephews, and their children. Florence will be joined in heaven by her husband; 12 siblings; mother and father; daughter, Diane Elizabeth (nee Nekervis) Spinetto; and by her granddaughter, Carleen Spinetto.



Our mom loved the Christmas season — the music, the lights, the story, Christmas cookies —but most of all she treasured gathering with family and friends. We will be gathering to honor and celebrate Flo's life on Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 at First United United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St., Midland, MI 48640. Visitation will start at 12 p.m., until the time of service at 1 p.m. The Rev. Susan Kingsley will officiate, with graveside burial rites following the service at Midland Cemetery.



Flo's family thanks the medical staff, and everyone who has loved and supported Mom, and our family at anytime of the year.



If you wish to honor and remember Florence, she would like you to donate to either the Epilepsy Research Foundation or the Myotonic Dystrophy Association.



