Floyd Elmer Thomas
Floyd Elmer Thomas, 89, of Sanford, passed away Aug. 2, 2020 at Meridian Acres. He was born in North Star Township, Mich., June 6, 1931 to the late Earl and Margaret (Mills) Thomas. He married Peggy Curtis on Sept. 7, 1957 and they shared 45 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death on July 15, 2003.
Floyd worked as a draftsman for Dow Corning Corp for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed camping and traveling with his family, watching the Detroit Tigers and going to car and tractor shows. He loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Floyd is survived by his children, Scott (Cindy) Thomas, Shelly (Jeff) Swanson; grandchildren, Ashely (Aaron) Pahl, Lauren (Marc) Kelly, Emily (Dominic) Orlando, Emily Ann Swanson; great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Ellie Pahl; and many nieces, nephews, step grandkids and step great-grandkids.
Floyd was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Thomas; and sister-in-law, Lynnetta Thomas.
A graveside service will held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Midland Memorial Gardens with Don Duford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those panning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association
of Michigan or the American Heart Association
.
