1/1
Floyd Elmer Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Elmer Thomas
Floyd Elmer Thomas, 89, of Sanford, passed away Aug. 2, 2020 at Meridian Acres. He was born in North Star Township, Mich., June 6, 1931 to the late Earl and Margaret (Mills) Thomas. He married Peggy Curtis on Sept. 7, 1957 and they shared 45 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death on July 15, 2003.
Floyd worked as a draftsman for Dow Corning Corp for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed camping and traveling with his family, watching the Detroit Tigers and going to car and tractor shows. He loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Floyd is survived by his children, Scott (Cindy) Thomas, Shelly (Jeff) Swanson; grandchildren, Ashely (Aaron) Pahl, Lauren (Marc) Kelly, Emily (Dominic) Orlando, Emily Ann Swanson; great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Ellie Pahl; and many nieces, nephews, step grandkids and step great-grandkids.
Floyd was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Thomas; and sister-in-law, Lynnetta Thomas.
A graveside service will held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Midland Memorial Gardens with Don Duford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those panning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association of Michigan or the American Heart Association.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thomas family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved