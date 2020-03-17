Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Michael Kilbreath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Floyd Michael Kilbreath on March 13, 2020. Floyd was 64 years of age and a long-time resident of Midland.

Floyd was born Dec. 12, 1955 at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Illinois. Floyd (or "Stub" as he was known to many) worked in the residential and commercial decorating/remodeling field his entire life. He got his start at 16 in his dad's store, installing carpet and drapes throughout Cocoa Beach, Fla. He had a special talent for woodworking and cabinetry. In his spare time, Floyd loved motorcycles, a good garage sale and just kicking back listening to his favorite tunes.

Those of us who knew Floyd best, knew him at his best. He was a man with a gentle soul, model looks, a ready smile and a witty sense of humor. He will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his parents, Floyd and Mary (Miles) Kilbreath; his son, Michael; sisters, Mary Anne Duffiney and Brenda Hage; brothers, Mark (Tammy) Kilbreath, Nick Kilbreath, and Russ (Jolene) Kilbreath; aunts, Helen Grams and Mary Ellen Snyder; uncle, Paul Miles; as well as cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Out of concern for our family and friends during the pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be limited to the immediate family.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to .

