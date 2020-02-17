Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fontaine E. Landis. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Fontaine E. Landis

Fontaine E. Landis, 97, of Midland, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born March 13, 1922 to the late Freeland and Ermah (Colling) Sugden. Fontaine earned a bachelo's degree in home economics from Central Michigan University. Upon graduation she worked for The Dow Chemical Co. where she met her future husband. In June of 1952 she married Colter Landis and they shared almost 50 wonderful years together before he passed in February 2002.

Fontaine was a 4-H leader, Room Mothers chairman and president of the PTA. Fonnie enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers and her family members play sports. She loved holidays and decorating for each one.

Fontaine is survived by her children, Candee (Henry) Mashue, John Landis, Tina (Kurt) Siegmund, Lisa (Vic) Hardin; grandchildren, Kris (Sarah) Mashue, Nikki (Brent) Benzing, Adam (Lexis) Landis, Leslie (Jordan Garver) Siegmund, Walker Siegmund; great-grandchildren, Tucker Mashue, Natalie Mashue, Alivia Shields, Everett Shields, Cadence Landis, Callen Landis; very special friend, Ruth Morey; sister-in-law, Freda Somers; and many nieces and nephews.

Fontaine was preceded in death by her husband, Colter; sister, Verlyn Walker; brothers-in-law, Hugh Walker, Cayley Landis; sisters-in-law, Mert Ross, Nanine Noneman, Sonya Scott and Rose Steinke.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Medilodge of Midland for their care over the past year.

A graveside style service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Floyd Church of God with Pastor David Van Norman officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather after the service at the New Life Center adjacent to the church for a luncheon featuring Fonnie's famous macaroni salad to remember her life.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Midland County Historical Society, Chippewa Nature Center or buy a bird feeder and place it at your home.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Landis family; to share a special memory, visit





