Frances J. Card, 90, of Midland, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at K & K Quality Care in Midland. She was born Sept. 24, 1928 in Venice Township, Shiawassee County, daughter of the late Ford and Ruby (Phelps) Eshleman. Frances graduated from Midland High School in 1946 and went on to work at Midland Hospital as a bookkeeper for 35 years, retiring in 1990. She was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Frances loved to do needlepoint, crochet, and spend time with her family and grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Ronald (Kathryn) Card, Ruth (Garold) Hock, Sophronia Lashuay and Gwen (Russell) Northrup; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Phelps (JoAnn) Eshleman. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by one son, James Card; and one sister, Winifred Anderson.



Funeral services for Frances will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home; 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Michael Sawicki of Aldersgate United Methodist Church officiate with burial in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Aldersgate United Methodist Church or the . Frances' family would like to give a SPECIAL thank you to K & K Quality Care for the loving care given to their mother.