Frances Marie Mann

Frances Marie (Couture) Mann grew up in West Branch with two sisters and three brothers.

She graduated from Michigan State University (MSU) in 1941 with a bachelor's degree in home economics education. Upon graduation from MSU, Frances taught home economics at Watervliet (Mich.) High School before returning to Lansing to aid in the war effort by working as a secretary for the Oldsmobile Division of General Motors. She then returned to West Branch to teach home economics at West Branch High School for two years.

Frances enlisted in the Red Cross as Services to Armed Forces (SAF) - training for one month in Washington D.C. She was assigned to the Army-Navy General Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark., as a social worker counseling returning servicemen.

Eventually Frances returned to MSU and completed a master's degree program in social work before returning to work at the Red Cross Chapter in Lansing.

Frances then moved to Midland to work as a home economics teacher at Central

Intermediate High School (formerly Grove Street School). Shortly thereafter, Frances Couture met her future husband, Joseph R. Mann. Frances and Joe were wed in 1950 and over a seven-year period they had five children.

Frances had enormous pride in, and derived great pleasure from, her children and grandchildren.

She also had a love for sewing and design which began when she was 10 years old and continued until her death. Over the years she created many heirlooms for family members and friends, ranging from wedding dresses to innovative baby clothes to draperies and other home furnishings. Her taste and talents were unsurpassed.

Fran's enormous contributions of time, talent, friendship and love will be sorely missed by her children and grandchildren and those who knew her.

Fran would have wanted to express her gratitude to the caring staff at King's Daughters Home who became her "later life family."

Fran was preceded in death by her mother and father, Isabel and Otis Couture; as well as siblings, Robert Couture (who died in World War II as a bombardier), Jack Couture (Barb), Richard "Dick" Couture (Carolyn), Mary Corriveau (John), and twin sisters who died shortly after birth. Frances has one surviving sister Barbara Witzke (Ed) in Port Huron.

Fran is survived by her children, Mary Nalon (Terry/deceased), Dr. Robert Mann (Melinda), Thomas Mann, James Mann (Candi) and Marcie Mabry (Gary). Fran is survived by all but one of her grandchildren (Jonathon Nalon). The Mann grandchildren include Kristen, Jennifer, Joe, David, Michael, Stephen, and Laura Beth. The Nalon grandchildren are Daniel and Mark and the Mabry's are Isabel and Benjamin.

The above obituary was written over 30 years ago over drinks at a bar/restaurant with Frances and her daughters. When the waitress asked what all the hilarity was about, she was told that we were writing Fran's obituary, letting her have input and then torturing her with what we would

really say, eliciting another round of laughing.

May Fran's eternal optimism and good humor be spread among all those who she has loved and lost to Heaven including but not limited to her beloved husband Joe Mann. You were the best mother a kid could ever have and there will never be enough words to describe the tenacious and remarkable woman you were. Till we meet again, RIP Mom.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services and committal services will take place. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the .





