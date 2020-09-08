1/1
Frances V. Beadle
1929 - 2020
Frances V. Beadle
Frances V. Beadle, 91, of Midland, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. She was born Jan. 24,1929 to the late Ralph and Adaline (Noyes) Brabaw. She married the love of her life, the late Robert F. Beadle, Sept. 26, 1947. They had 64 wonderful years of marriage before his death in 2012. Fran's passion was being the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she could be. When not doting on her family, she was very active in her faith teaching Sunday school, participating in Christian Women's Club, attending Bible studies and performing various acts of service within her local church. Fran and Bob were active in People to People International and enjoyed traveling. They loved spending winters in their Florida home and were fortunate to do so for over 25 years after Bob retired. Fran also enjoyed bowling, sewing, ceramics and floral arranging, among other hobbies.
Fran is survived by her son, Robert J. Beadle of Norton, Kan.; daughters, Barbara (Fred) Otto of Jenison, Mich. and Beth Nelson of Midland; grandchildren, Michelle Armbrister, Evan Beadle, Nathaniel Otto and Nicholas Nelson; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Alice Moe, Patricia Boring, Jane (Ralph) Coldewe, Joan Lovelace; and brothers, Richard (Connie) Brabaw and Ned (Sheri) Brabaw. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Bob; son, Brook Beadle; brothers, Bob Brabaw, Jim Brabaw, Bill Brabaw; and special in-laws, Donna, Doyce and Roy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Nottingham Place for their care of Fran for the last three years and The Care Team (Hospice) for the last year.
Due to the coronavirus, a private service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to share their condolences, memories and tributes using the Ware-Smith-Woolever online guest book, https://www.wswfh.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
