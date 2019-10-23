Francine H. Robinson, 55, of Midland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Harrison. The daughter of the late Donald and Ethel (Coughlin) Robinson was born July 5, 1964 in Springville, N.Y. She worked for the Arnold Center for many years and loved participating in the Special Olympics. Francine also enjoyed bowling and adored cats.
Surviving are her siblings, Patricia (Randy) Bennett of Oklahoma, Scott (Nancy) Robinson) of Midland, Pamela (Kevin) Robinson-Peckham of Oklahoma, Jane McClintock of Colorado, Kevin (Cassandra) Robinson of Midland, Donna (Jeremy) Jacobs of Kalamazoo, and Barry Robinson of Midland; niece, Sabrina (Nick Kubczak) Shea along with many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Francine was preceded in death by her stepfather who helped raise her, Harold Stortz; and brother-in-law, Dennis McClinton.
Funeral services for Francine will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Midland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Francine's name may be offered to the wishes of the family. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com