Francis E. Raphael, 77, of Sanford, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his residence. The son of the late Joseph F. Raphael and Marguerite E. (Cecilia) Sciabarra was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Jan. 29, 1942. Francis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford, Fraternal Order of Eagles Sanford Post 3677, Veterans of Foreign Wars Midland Post 3651 and St. Louis Post 3055. He enjoyed going fishing, watching movies and going to the casino.



Surviving is his wife of eight years, Ann Marie, whom he married on Dec. 28, 2011; the mother of his children, Ethel Elaine Raphael; children, Steven (Teresita) Raphael of Ithaca, George Raphael of Florida, Francis (Kathy) Raphael Jr. of Florida, Marguerite (Justin) Gasdia of Lexington, S.C., Teresa (Lonnie) Hammond of Vestaburg, Henry Raphael of Alma, Joseph Raphael, Michael (Kaylynn) Raphael of Mount Pleasant, Paul Raphael, Anthony Raphael, Jacinta Raphael; many grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Howard "Andy" (Christina) Mitchell of Midland, Rebecca (Jason) Sparks of Canton, Cynthia (Eric) English of Hastings. In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his son, John.



The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford with Fr. Dan J. Fox, OFN, Cap officiating. Rite of committal will take place at 3 p.m. at North Star Cemetery, Ithaca with military funeral honors being provided by the U.S. Army. The family will receive guests at the CHURCH on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to Our Lady of Grace Church. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.