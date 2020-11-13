Francis Hovey
Francis M. Hovey, 95 of Midland, died Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 at the MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born February 20, 1925 in Denver Twp. Isabella County, son of the late Earl and Cora (Owens) . Francis was the Business Agent for the Union Local #1098 and had held many capacities over 70 years with that Local. He was an avid golfer, rather opinionated, and spent many winters in Florida. Francis enjoyed playing cards, bowling and was a member of the Midland Moose Lodge. He is survived by his children: son, Tom (Shelley) Hovey and daughters: Janet Dull and Judy Baringer all of Midland; grandchildren: Kim Scott, Shane Baringer, Brent (Laura) Dull, Jason (Ann) Dull, Sean Dull, Brooke (Shawn) Heirholzer, Tim (Amber) Hovey, Sarah (Shawn) Luna, and Tyler (Mieke) Hovey; seventeen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews, and special friend Phyllis Ostroski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Anna Maxine (Billiau) Hovey and brothers: Jake Hovey, Forest Hovey, and Ron Hovey and sisters: Luella Sadler and Bernice Harring. Graveside services will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a charity of their choice
. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.