Francis J. Welch, 62, of Burton, formally of Midland, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. At his side were his daughter Stephanie, his partner Theresa Ferranti and her daughter Alexis. Born in Midland on August 21, 1956 he is survived by his parents Edward and Sheren (Plante) Welch of Rapid River. Frank had a lifelong love for fishing and hunting. He spent many seasons with cousins, uncles and friends hunting in the Upper Peninsula, lower Michigan and South Dakota.
Franks other great passion was riding his Harley, and sharing this passion with his partner Terry.
Frank will be remembered for his kind heart, abundance of love, a gentle spirit and a heavy dose of humor.
Also surviving are his daughters, Christina Gonzalez and Stephanie Welch, both of Florida; grandchildren, Morgan, Megan, Diontae, Ja'Heame and Marsanti; siblings, Jennifer (Sultan) Al-Hameli of the UAE, Karen Malenfant of Gladwin, Thomas (Rose) Welch of Pensacola, Florida, Bridget (Thomas) Strauch of Gralying and Christopher (Becky) Welch of Hudsonville. Frank also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cremation is being handled through Temrowski Funeral and Cremation Services of Fenton.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Reverence Home Health Hospice-Genesys. Https://genesyshealthfountain.org/makeadonation
.
A celebration of Frank's life will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Fenton.