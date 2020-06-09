Frank Edward Neeb
Frank E. Neeb, 94, of Midland, passed away at home surrounded by family, June 9, 2020. He was born Sept. 23, 1925 in Bad Axe to the late Louis and Elner (Williamson) Neeb. On Oct. 26, 1963 he married Marjorie Tucker and they shared 57 wonderful years together.
Frank graduated from Midland High School and studied electrical engineering at the University of Michigan. He worked in the research labs at The Dow Chemical Co. for 32 years, retiring in 1992. Frank served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the sea scouts. He taught swimming at Midland Community Center and did many years of life guarding for Francis Grove, Boy Scout Camp and 4-H Camp at Neyati. Frank enjoyed building computers, reading science fiction and playing Mahjong.
Frank is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Karen (John) Roebuck, Christopher Neeb, Curt (Michelle) Neeb; grandchildren, Nicki Stoll, Ryan (Heather) Stoll, Joshua Stoll, Cassandra Nadobny, Marina Nadobny, Tristin Neeb; and great-grandchildren, Gunner and Hunter Butters. He is also survived by one sister, Dolores Bauder.
Frank was preceded in death by his sister, June Classe; and brothers, Lee Neeb and Clarke Neeb.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Frank's life with family and friends. He will be buried in Midland City Cemetery at a graveside service.
Those planning an expression sympathy are asked to consider Wounded Warrior Project and Camp Neyati.
Those planning an expression sympathy are asked to consider Wounded Warrior Project and Camp Neyati.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.