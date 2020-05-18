Freda Somers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda Somers
Freda Martha Landis Smith Somers, 99, of Fremont, Mich., passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, surrounded by her family, and was welcomed home by Jesus, her savior. Freda was born in her family's farmhouse on the Kansas plains on Sept. 11, 1920, the third of John and Alta Landis' seven children (Adiel, Mercedes, Cayley, Rose, Sonya and Nanine). After graduating from Seaman High School in 1938, Freda earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University and became a teacher. She went on to teach history, math, English, social studies and biology in junior high and high schools. She was a committed Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. Near the end of World War II, the entire Landis family moved to Ludington. Freda met James Bert Smith, a fellow teacher and the basketball coach. They were married in Community Church of Ludington on June 10, 1946. They eventually settled in Albion to raise their children, Joyce, Carol, Diane and Rich. After Jim lost his life to cancer, Freda returned to teaching. To be closer to her siblings, she moved to Midland where she attended Calvary Baptist Church and taught for the Bullock Creek school system for 15 years before her retirement in 1982. In her late sixties, Freda married Clarence "Bud" Somers of Fremont on March 15, 1990. She enjoyed supporting his ministries with Gideons International and the Chinook Campground. Freda was known for her signature joy, kindness, unconditional love, patience, intelligence, wisdom and appreciation of God's creation. She was happiest when she could be outside, enjoying the birds, especially at the Little Red Cabin with a box of chocolates. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; all of her siblings and their spouses; her granddaughter, Jennifer Ryan; her son, Richard Smith; and her grandson, Jacob Smith.
She is already dearly missed by her surviving family: Daughters, Joyce Ryan, Carol (Gary) Prentiss and Diane (John) Palmer; daughter-in-law, Peggy Smith; stepdaughter, Dee Somers Henrickson; grandchildren, Julie (Don) Jackson, Jared (Jesse) Prentiss, Rachael (Scot) Tencza, Kristin (Mickey) Ott and Larissa Ryan; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Emily, Josh, Wes, Brooke, Stella, Luke, Kharis, Kai, Maya and Ariah; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and Janet Taylor (her caretaker). Freda's family is grateful for the two years of compassionate care she received at Newaygo Medical Care Facility.
A private graveside service will be held in Midland Cemetery and live-streamed through Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Services on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. Freda's grandson-in-law, the Rev. Don Jackson, will officiate. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., 637 E. Main St., Fremont, MI 49412. 231-924-2130.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home
637 E Main St
Fremont, MI 49412
(231) 924-2130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved