Freda Somers
Freda Martha Landis Smith Somers, 99, of Fremont, Mich., passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, surrounded by her family, and was welcomed home by Jesus, her savior. Freda was born in her family's farmhouse on the Kansas plains on Sept. 11, 1920, the third of John and Alta Landis' seven children (Adiel, Mercedes, Cayley, Rose, Sonya and Nanine). After graduating from Seaman High School in 1938, Freda earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University and became a teacher. She went on to teach history, math, English, social studies and biology in junior high and high schools. She was a committed Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. Near the end of World War II, the entire Landis family moved to Ludington. Freda met James Bert Smith, a fellow teacher and the basketball coach. They were married in Community Church of Ludington on June 10, 1946. They eventually settled in Albion to raise their children, Joyce, Carol, Diane and Rich. After Jim lost his life to cancer, Freda returned to teaching. To be closer to her siblings, she moved to Midland where she attended Calvary Baptist Church and taught for the Bullock Creek school system for 15 years before her retirement in 1982. In her late sixties, Freda married Clarence "Bud" Somers of Fremont on March 15, 1990. She enjoyed supporting his ministries with Gideons International and the Chinook Campground. Freda was known for her signature joy, kindness, unconditional love, patience, intelligence, wisdom and appreciation of God's creation. She was happiest when she could be outside, enjoying the birds, especially at the Little Red Cabin with a box of chocolates. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; all of her siblings and their spouses; her granddaughter, Jennifer Ryan; her son, Richard Smith; and her grandson, Jacob Smith.
She is already dearly missed by her surviving family: Daughters, Joyce Ryan, Carol (Gary) Prentiss and Diane (John) Palmer; daughter-in-law, Peggy Smith; stepdaughter, Dee Somers Henrickson; grandchildren, Julie (Don) Jackson, Jared (Jesse) Prentiss, Rachael (Scot) Tencza, Kristin (Mickey) Ott and Larissa Ryan; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Emily, Josh, Wes, Brooke, Stella, Luke, Kharis, Kai, Maya and Ariah; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and Janet Taylor (her caretaker). Freda's family is grateful for the two years of compassionate care she received at Newaygo Medical Care Facility.
A private graveside service will be held in Midland Cemetery and live-streamed through Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Services on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. Freda's grandson-in-law, the Rev. Don Jackson, will officiate. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., 637 E. Main St., Fremont, MI 49412. 231-924-2130.
Freda Martha Landis Smith Somers, 99, of Fremont, Mich., passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, surrounded by her family, and was welcomed home by Jesus, her savior. Freda was born in her family's farmhouse on the Kansas plains on Sept. 11, 1920, the third of John and Alta Landis' seven children (Adiel, Mercedes, Cayley, Rose, Sonya and Nanine). After graduating from Seaman High School in 1938, Freda earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University and became a teacher. She went on to teach history, math, English, social studies and biology in junior high and high schools. She was a committed Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. Near the end of World War II, the entire Landis family moved to Ludington. Freda met James Bert Smith, a fellow teacher and the basketball coach. They were married in Community Church of Ludington on June 10, 1946. They eventually settled in Albion to raise their children, Joyce, Carol, Diane and Rich. After Jim lost his life to cancer, Freda returned to teaching. To be closer to her siblings, she moved to Midland where she attended Calvary Baptist Church and taught for the Bullock Creek school system for 15 years before her retirement in 1982. In her late sixties, Freda married Clarence "Bud" Somers of Fremont on March 15, 1990. She enjoyed supporting his ministries with Gideons International and the Chinook Campground. Freda was known for her signature joy, kindness, unconditional love, patience, intelligence, wisdom and appreciation of God's creation. She was happiest when she could be outside, enjoying the birds, especially at the Little Red Cabin with a box of chocolates. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; all of her siblings and their spouses; her granddaughter, Jennifer Ryan; her son, Richard Smith; and her grandson, Jacob Smith.
She is already dearly missed by her surviving family: Daughters, Joyce Ryan, Carol (Gary) Prentiss and Diane (John) Palmer; daughter-in-law, Peggy Smith; stepdaughter, Dee Somers Henrickson; grandchildren, Julie (Don) Jackson, Jared (Jesse) Prentiss, Rachael (Scot) Tencza, Kristin (Mickey) Ott and Larissa Ryan; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Emily, Josh, Wes, Brooke, Stella, Luke, Kharis, Kai, Maya and Ariah; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and Janet Taylor (her caretaker). Freda's family is grateful for the two years of compassionate care she received at Newaygo Medical Care Facility.
A private graveside service will be held in Midland Cemetery and live-streamed through Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Services on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. Freda's grandson-in-law, the Rev. Don Jackson, will officiate. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., 637 E. Main St., Fremont, MI 49412. 231-924-2130.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 18, 2020.