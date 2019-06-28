Frederick Provost, 81, of Midland, died early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Christ Covenant Church, formerly Community of Christ, 2821 Ashman St. His family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from noon until the time of services. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of the newspaper.