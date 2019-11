Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Ann Bebermeyer. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





To know Gail was to love her. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved having fun. Gail has always been precious person. Her greatest desires were to share with others and help the poor and needy. Her greatest wealth was the continual love she freely shared with others. Gail worked at the Arnold Center for a while and enjoyed volunteering at agencies supported by them: Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Crisis Pregnancy, Deer Run and King's Daughters & Sons.



Gail dearly loved her family and the many staff members at her home. She is survived by her mother and step-dad, Marcia (Michael) McNulty; sister, Laura (Michael) Alanson; brother, Robert Edward (Mary Ellen) Bebermeyer; stepsisters, Michelle (Ralph) Irish, Deborah (Russell) Wright, Patty Bliss; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Gail was preceded in death by her father, Robert Elliott; sister, Catherine McClelland; and baby nephew, Andrew John McClelland.



In remembrance of Gail and to carry on her passion of loving and helping others, take time in your life to help the poor and needy.



A celebration of Gail's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Interment will be in Midland City Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland or the Humane Society of Midland County. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at Gail Ann Bebermeyer was born March 7, 1961 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Robert Elliott and Marcia Ann (Gallagher) Bebermeyer. Gail passed into eternal life Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at her home.To know Gail was to love her. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved having fun. Gail has always been precious person. Her greatest desires were to share with others and help the poor and needy. Her greatest wealth was the continual love she freely shared with others. Gail worked at the Arnold Center for a while and enjoyed volunteering at agencies supported by them: Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Crisis Pregnancy, Deer Run and King's Daughters & Sons.Gail dearly loved her family and the many staff members at her home. She is survived by her mother and step-dad, Marcia (Michael) McNulty; sister, Laura (Michael) Alanson; brother, Robert Edward (Mary Ellen) Bebermeyer; stepsisters, Michelle (Ralph) Irish, Deborah (Russell) Wright, Patty Bliss; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Gail was preceded in death by her father, Robert Elliott; sister, Catherine McClelland; and baby nephew, Andrew John McClelland.In remembrance of Gail and to carry on her passion of loving and helping others, take time in your life to help the poor and needy.A celebration of Gail's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Interment will be in Midland City Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland or the Humane Society of Midland County. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close