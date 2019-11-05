Gail Ann Bebermeyer was born March 7, 1961 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Robert Elliott and Marcia Ann (Gallagher) Bebermeyer. Gail passed into eternal life Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at her home.
To know Gail was to love her. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved having fun. Gail has always been precious person. Her greatest desires were to share with others and help the poor and needy. Her greatest wealth was the continual love she freely shared with others. Gail worked at the Arnold Center for a while and enjoyed volunteering at agencies supported by them: Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Crisis Pregnancy, Deer Run and King's Daughters & Sons.
Gail dearly loved her family and the many staff members at her home. She is survived by her mother and step-dad, Marcia (Michael) McNulty; sister, Laura (Michael) Alanson; brother, Robert Edward (Mary Ellen) Bebermeyer; stepsisters, Michelle (Ralph) Irish, Deborah (Russell) Wright, Patty Bliss; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gail was preceded in death by her father, Robert Elliott; sister, Catherine McClelland; and baby nephew, Andrew John McClelland.
In remembrance of Gail and to carry on her passion of loving and helping others, take time in your life to help the poor and needy.
A celebration of Gail's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Interment will be in Midland City Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland or the Humane Society of Midland County. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com