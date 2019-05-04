Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail P. (LaFlure) Sampier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Patricia Sampier passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family on April 26, 2019. She was 78. Gail was a longtime resident of Midland. In recent years she also spent time in Frankfort and Manistee, Mich. In 1988 she married the late Gary Sampier of Midland and moved to Frankfort in 1995, after Gary retired from The Dow Chemical Co. She and Gary enjoyed many years of camping, fishing and traveling Michigan's Upper Peninsula until Gary's passing in 2005. She then returned to Midland where she resided until relocating to Manistee to be closer to her retired friends. In recent years she enjoyed oil painting, doll collecting and spending time at the Manistee senior center.



She is survived by her children, Michael Martin (Deborah) of Greenbay, Wis., Edward Anthony (Stacy) of White Lake and Scott Gerald (Gina) of Clinton Township; grandchildren, Laura, Heidi, Rusty, Stephany, Tyler, Michael, Audrey, and Margaret; daughter-in-law, Monika Leick; sister, Linda Lester of Florida; special friend, Nancy from Manistee Senior Center; friend and companion, Ronnie of Manistee. Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Sampier; parents, Broox and Christine Barr; sister, Barbara Mooney; and her brother, Broox Barr. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Southfield, Mich. and DMC Huron Valley - Sinai Hospital for their compassionate and kind care.



Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Senior Center of Manistee or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland.

