Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Galen D. Gransden. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Galen was a resident of Edenville, all of his life. He raised his family in Edenville and when time permitted, he spent winters with his beautiful wife enjoying southern Arizona and golfing. Galen joined the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 9, 1954 as a jet engine mechanic serving with the 47th Bombardment Wing in the 85th Bombardment Squadron which was located Sculthorpe, England and was released from active duty on Jan. 9,1958. Galen worked for the Midland County Sheriff's office from 1964-1977 when he left holding the rank of lieutenant. He then went on to work with his brother at Gransden Sales from 1977-1997. Galen served as an Edenville Township Trustee from 2009-2016. He was a member of the Sanford American Legion Post 443 which he supported for over 27 continuous years, was a lifetime member of both the Sanford Moose Lodge #2519 and the Disabled American Vets. Galen enjoyed visiting with people. He studied genealogy and was a historian for Edenville Township. Galen was an avid Detroit Lions fan and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his dog, Sky.



Galen is survived by his sons, Glen Gransden, Keith (Bridgette) Gransden; and grandchildren, Alaina, Natalie and Gabe Gransden.



Galen was preceded in death by his son, Gary Gransden; his brothers, Lavon and Alden.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home, Pastor Ray Jacques officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Military honors will be under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the Midland County Veterans.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Sanford American Legion's Vet Service Fund or MidMichigan Home Care.



Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gransden family; to share a special memory, visit Galen Dwight Gransden, 84, of Edenville, passed away peacefully at home, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born on Sept. 12, 1935 to the late Lyle and Flora (Swanton) Gransden. On Feb. 17, 1956 he married Margaret Smith in Norwich, England and they shared 58 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death, Oct. 13, 2014.Galen was a resident of Edenville, all of his life. He raised his family in Edenville and when time permitted, he spent winters with his beautiful wife enjoying southern Arizona and golfing. Galen joined the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 9, 1954 as a jet engine mechanic serving with the 47th Bombardment Wing in the 85th Bombardment Squadron which was located Sculthorpe, England and was released from active duty on Jan. 9,1958. Galen worked for the Midland County Sheriff's office from 1964-1977 when he left holding the rank of lieutenant. He then went on to work with his brother at Gransden Sales from 1977-1997. Galen served as an Edenville Township Trustee from 2009-2016. He was a member of the Sanford American Legion Post 443 which he supported for over 27 continuous years, was a lifetime member of both the Sanford Moose Lodge #2519 and the Disabled American Vets. Galen enjoyed visiting with people. He studied genealogy and was a historian for Edenville Township. Galen was an avid Detroit Lions fan and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his dog, Sky.Galen is survived by his sons, Glen Gransden, Keith (Bridgette) Gransden; and grandchildren, Alaina, Natalie and Gabe Gransden.Galen was preceded in death by his son, Gary Gransden; his brothers, Lavon and Alden.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home, Pastor Ray Jacques officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Military honors will be under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the Midland County Veterans.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Sanford American Legion's Vet Service Fund or MidMichigan Home Care.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gransden family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close